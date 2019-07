American Airlines has extended cancellations into November.

According to their website, American states that the Boeing 737 MAX still has new software and training elements that need to be implemented.

The cancellations will be extended until Nov. 2 which will lead to 115 flights being cancelled per day.

American’s reservation team will continue to work with customers who are impacted by the cancellations.

