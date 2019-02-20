File photo of an American Airlines plane being deiced at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Jan. 2, 2018.

American Airlines is canceling hundreds of flights as a winter storm hits the East Coast Wednesday.

A total of 400 flights were canceled as of 5:30 a.m., the Fort Worth-based airline said in a news release. Most of the cancellations were for flights operated with smaller, regional aircraft in five states.

Passengers traveling from the following 11 airports can change their tickets for free under certain conditions.

• Allentown, Pennsylvania (ABE)

• Baltimore, Maryland (BWI)

• Islip, New York (ISP)

• New York Kennedy, New York (JFK)

• New York LaGuardia, New York (LGA)

• Newark, New Jersey (EWR)

• Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (PHL)

• Stewart Newburgh, New York (SWF)

• Washington Dulles, Washington D.C. (IAD)

• Washington Reagan, Washington D.C. (DCA)

• White Plains / Westchester County, New York (HPN)

Chanel Visionary Karl Lagerfeld Dies at 85

Karl Lagerfeld, the powerhouse designer behind French luxury brands Fendi, Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld, has died. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019)

AA says customers should check the status of their flights on their website.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines on Tuesday reported 180 cancellations due to maintenance related groundings and cancellations due to weather. NBC 5 has reached out for an update on Wednesday's flights.