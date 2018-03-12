American Airlines is canceling hundreds of flights ahead of a predicted Nor'easter expected to hit the East Coast Tuesday.

The Fort Worth-based airline said Monday they, along with regional partners, have canceled 330 flights scheduled for Tuesday from five airports.



Bangor, Maine (BGR)

Boston, Massachusetts (BOS)

Burlington, Vermont (BTV)

Manchester, New Hampshire (MHT)

New Haven, Connecticut (HVN)

American Airlines said the cancellations represent about five percent of their daily traffic.

They have also reduced operations at three other airports in Hartford (BDL), Portland, Maine (PMW) and Providence (PVD).

The travel alert allows passengers at affected airports to rebook without change fees. See the most updated list of affected airports here.

Additional cancelations and/or delays are possible and travelers are encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com.

