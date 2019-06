Fort Worth-based American Airlines will begin daily nonstop flights Thursday to Munich and Dublin for the first time in DFW International Airport's history.

The inaugural flight will take off with a traditional water gun sendoff. Both the Munich and Dublin routes will be flown on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, a wide-body aircraft used for long-distance travel.

Travelers can fly to Dublin through September and to Munich through October, according to American Airlines.

