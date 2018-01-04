American & Southwest Airlines have both canceled flights for Thursday January 4 due to Winter Storm Grayson. American says they have canceled more than 300 flights on Thursday. Southwest says they have canceled nearly 300 flights on Thursday. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018)

American & Southwest Airlines have both canceled flights for Thursday, Jan. 4 due to the winter storm hitting the Northeast.

American says they have canceled more than 300 flights on Thursday. Southwest says they have canceled nearly 300 flights on Thursday.

"I looked at my phone and was like, why does that say canceled," said Van Nguyen, who was trying to get home to Boston Wednesday night. "Can you please explain to me why this flight is canceled? Because there's no snow there."

Many flights were canceled ahead of the approaching storm.

"They use terms like 'bomb cyclone'. It sounds pretty missable," said Rebecca Bennett, whose flight to New York was canceled. "Someone wants us to continue our holiday in Dallas!"

"Sad. Very, very sad," said Susanna Ordonez, whose flight to Boston was canceled. "I'm missing the birth of my grandchild."

TRACK DEPARTING FLIGHTS AT DFW INTERNATIONAL BY CLICKING HERE

TRACK ARRIVING FLIGHTS AT DFW INTERNATIONAL BY CLICKING HERE



TRACK ALL FLIGHTS AT DALLAS LOVE FIELD BY CLICKING HERE



CHECK FLIGHT STATUS AT OTHER AIRPORTS HERE



Here's the latest on cancellations from an American Airlines press release:

Washington, D.C (DCA): Scattered cancellations in the morning. No American Airlines Shuttle service to/from New York LaGuardia and Boston.

Philadelphia (PHL): Scattered cancellations due to inclement weather in the New York-area and New England.

New York-area airports (LGA/JFK/EWR): All departures/arrivals at LaGuardia canceled until 3 p.m. ET. Scattered cancellations throughout the day at JFK and Newark due to an anticipated FAA Ground Delay Program. No American Airlines Shuttle service from LaGuardia to/from Washington, D.C. and Boston.

Hartford, Conn. (BDL): Departures canceled after 9 a.m. ET. American plans on resuming limited arrivals in the evening starting at 7:30 p.m. ET based on airport conditions.

Providence, R.I. (PVD): All departures canceled throughout the day. American plans on resuming limited arrivals in the evening starting at 9:30 p.m. ET based on airport conditions.

Boston (BOS): All departures canceled throughout the day. American plans on resuming limited arrivals in the evening starting at 9:30 p.m. ET based on airport conditions.

The resumption of airport operations will be dependent on weather conditions at the airport, public transit and roadways.

American Airlines has also issued a travel advisory that you can read by CLICKING HERE.

Southwest Airlines has also canceled nearly 300 flights on Thursday January 4. However the company says they do not release a list of the number of cancellations by city.

Southwest also issued a travel advisory that you can read by CLICKING HERE.

