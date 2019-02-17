Ambulance En Route to Hospital Involved in Crash With Truck - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Ambulance En Route to Hospital Involved in Crash With Truck

A second ambulance was dispatched to resume transport of the patient on board

Published 43 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News

    A Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance en route to a hospital was involved in a crash with a truck in Deep Ellum Sunday evening, officials say.

    The collision happened at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Exposition Avenue, Dallas-Fire Rescue said.

    Officials said a patient who had recently been picked up was on board the ambulance, so a second vehicle was dispatched to take the patient the rest of the way.

    The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, Dallas-Fire rescue said. Three people aboard the ambulance were taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, but were expected to be OK.

