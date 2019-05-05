Amber Alert Issued for Houston 5-Year-Old

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for 5-year-old Maleah Davis, last seen Saturday, May 4, 2019 around 8 p.m., police said.

The alert said police believe 5-year-old Maleah Davis was taken by three men Friday night, when the men reportedly abducted her, her stepfather and his 2-year-old son. Police said the stepfather was assaulted, then he and the 2-year-old were dropped off in southwest Houston Saturday night.

The three men kept Maleah Davis with them and drove off, police said.

Maleah Davis is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 30 to 40 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a light blue Under Armour jacket, blue jeans and gray Under Armour tennis shoes with pink and white colors on them.

Police said the men who reportedly abducted her drove a blue, crew cab, Chevrolet pickup truck -- possibly a 2010 model.

Authorities said they believed Davis faced a real threat to her life or safety. Anyone with information about her or her location was asked to call Houston police at 713-308-3600.