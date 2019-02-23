Amber Alerts Issued in Texas for 3 Missing Siblings from Waterbury

Amber Alerts were issued in Texas on Saturday for three siblings who were reported missing from Waterbury last weekend and were last heard from in Sealy, Texas.

Waterbury Police are searching for 2-year-old Maryah Matthew, 5-year-old Dylan McGrath and 7-year-old Maddison McGrath. All three siblings were reported missing from Waterbury on Saturday, February 16, and were believed to be with their biological mother, 29-year-old Crystal McGrath.

Maryah is described as a female who is 2'0" and weighs 30 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, a white vest with gold hearts, blue pants and black boots with hearts.

Dylan is described as a boy who is 3'0" and 45 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white sweater, blue pants with a white stripe and black shoes.

Maddison is described as a girl who is 4'0" and 75 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a leopard print sweatsuit.

Officers said Crystal was allowed supervised visits with her three children, but she violated the conditions of the supervised release last weekend.

Police said Crystal left a McDonald's restaurant on Reidville Drive in Waterbury with the children. Her boyfriend, 38-year-old Lester Joy, was believed to be in the vehicle, authorities said. They are driving a maroon 2002 Volvo with a Connecticut license plate of 417-YTY.

Police are searching for Crystal and Joy in connection with the kids' abduction.

Officers said they were last heard from in Sealy, Texas.

Law enforcement officials said they believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding the abduction, you're urged to call Waterbury Police at 203-574-6911.