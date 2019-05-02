Live video from NBC 5 Today will appear in the player above.

An Amber Alert has been issued after said Waco police they're searching for a 4-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl who they believe was taken by a 37-year-old man.

Law enforcement officials believe the girls to be in grave or immediate danger. The girls were last seen in the 1000 block of N. 6th St in Waco at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police are searching for the suspect, Christopher Petty, who is described as a 5-foot-9 black man weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan tank top and black shorts with tattoos all over his body and possible pierced ears, police said.

Police believe he is driving a white Ford Expedition with paper Texas license plates. It has tinted windows and a blue sticker on the back window.

The 4-year-old, T'Shanti Battle, is described as a 3-foot-tall black girl weighing 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jean jacket and turquoise tutu with white shorts underneath.

The 3-year-old girl, Thariyah Battle, is described as a 3-foot-tall black girl weighing 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, Apple Bottom best and a peach tutu.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7685.