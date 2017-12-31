Amber Alert Issued for Two Children Last Seen in Round Rock

The Round Rock Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for two children, Sunday December 31, 2017.

The Round Rock Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for two children.

Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith is a 14-year-old white female. She is 5'0" tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has light brown hair, brown eyes and a right nose stud.

Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret is a 7-year-old white female. She is 4'5" tall and weighs approximately 75 pounds. She has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are currently searching for Terry Allen Miles, a 44-year-old white male. He is 6'2" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, wears glasses and has a beard.

Watch: Suspect Drives Off Pier in Failed Bid to Escape Cops

What is one way to escape the police? Timofey Erofeeff's bid to out race the police failed when the 27-year-old drove a Ford pickup truck off a pier and into frigid waters in Astoria, Oregon, authorities said. Erofeeff was treated for hypothermia after being helped by fishermen on a nearby boat. He was later booked on charges of burglary and attempting to elude police. (Video courtesy JD Moreland) (Published Friday, Dec. 29, 2017)

The suspect is driving a grey 2017 Hyundai Accent with TX license plate JGH9845.

Miles was last heard from in Round Rock on Saturday.

Investigators believe these children are in grave or immediate danger and ask if you see any of the people mentioned above, to call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5516 or 911.

