Amber Alert Issued for Pearland 15-Year-Old

Authorities are looking for Irene Alejandra Nunez, left, and Kevin Mauricio Caceres in connection to an Amber Alert issued out of Pearland, Texas on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl from Pearland last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Pearland Police Department is looking for Irene Alejandra Nunez, 15, who was last seen in the 2700 block of Wagon Trail Road on Sunday afternoon.

Nunez stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a black hair wrap, blue shirt, blue shorts and black slide shoes.

Police said they were looking for Kevin Mauricio Caceres, 37, in connection to Nunez's disappearance. Caceres stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Caceres is likely driving a white 2013 Buick Enclave with Texas license plate number MLM7190, police said.

Authorities said they believe Nunez to be in danger.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4186.