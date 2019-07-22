Amber Alert Issued for Missing Pilot Point Girl, 10

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 10-year-old North Texas girl believed to be in immediate or grave danger.

Pilot Point police are looking for 33-year-old William Boerner in connection with the disappearance of 10-year-old Halley Boerner.

Halley was last seen at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday along North Washington Street in Pilot Point. Officials have not said why they believe the child is in immediate danger.

She is described as white, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 85 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials have not revealed Halley's relationship to William, who is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has red hair, brown eyes and was last seen driving a white 1998 GMC pickup truck with Texas license plate GKC 8334.

Boerner's truck is said to have plumbing business logos on the outside -- greater detail about the logos was not available as the name of the business is not known.

Anyone with information on the location of either Halley or William Boerner is asked to call the Pilot Point Police Department at 940-686-2969 or 911.

The Child Abduction Emergency alert was released by the Texas Emergency Management Agency for all of North Texas at 12:36 a.m. Monday.

Online: Active Alerts from the Texas DPS

