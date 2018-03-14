San Antonio issued an Amber Alert Wednesday night for two children who are believed to be in immediate danger, Wednesday March 14, 2018.

San Antonio Police issued an Amber Alert Wednesday night for two children who are believed to be in immediate danger.

Twins Kinsley Hernandez and Kolby Hernandez, both 3-years-old, are at the center of the alert.

Police are looking for 38-year-old Leslie Hernandez in connection with their abduction. She was last heard from in San Antonio.

Leslie is described as Hispanic, 5 foot 8 inches tall and 215 pounds. She also has a yellow butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.

Kinsley and Kolby are both described as 3 foot 3 inches tall and 38 pounds.

Leslie was last seen driving a 2010 silver Chevrolet Suburban with license plate number JGG-2909.

If you spot the car, the suspect or the children, you are ask to call 911.

