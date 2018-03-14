San Antonio Police issued an Amber Alert Wednesday night for two children who are believed to be in immediate danger.
Twins Kinsley Hernandez and Kolby Hernandez, both 3-years-old, are at the center of the alert.
Police are looking for 38-year-old Leslie Hernandez in connection with their abduction. She was last heard from in San Antonio.
Leslie is described as Hispanic, 5 foot 8 inches tall and 215 pounds. She also has a yellow butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.
Kinsley and Kolby are both described as 3 foot 3 inches tall and 38 pounds.
Leslie was last seen driving a 2010 silver Chevrolet Suburban with license plate number JGG-2909.
If you spot the car, the suspect or the children, you are ask to call 911.