An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 18-month-old boy who may be in danger, Dallas police say.

Dallas police say Cedrick Jackson was last seen just after midnight on the 9700 block of Whitehurst Drive.

Cedrick is black with braided hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper only.

Police believe he may be in danger and in need of assistance.

Further details were not disclosed, but police did ask that anyone with information about the child's location, or about the location of Terry Ray Clark, is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

