Amber Alert Issued for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

Authorities are looking for 13-year-old Kiah Miller, upper left, and 61-year-old Leola Morris as part of an Amber Alert issued Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl last seen northwest of Houston early Tuesday morning.

Authorities are looking for 13-year-old Kiah Miller, who was last seen around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Abner Lane in Montgomery, which is northwest of Houston.

Miller is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to Texas DPS. She was last seen wearing a red state champion, long sleeve hooded sweatshirt, black workout pants with red stripes down the side and a blue backpack.

Police are looking for 61-year-old Leola Morris in connection to Miller's disappearance. Morris is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 162 pounds and has brown hair and brown eye, authorities said. Texas DPS said Morris has one leg.

Suspect in Sydney Stabbing Restrained With Milk Crate

An Australian man was arrested in Sydney after he was restrained by members of the public using a chair and milk crate. According to Australian police, the 21-year-old man is suspected of killing a woman in downtown Sydney. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019)

Morris is believed to be driving a 2012 gray Nissan Altima with Texas license plates. Authorities said they did not know the license plate number.

Anyone with information regarding Miller or Morris is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 936-750-5800.