Amber Alert Issued for League City 2-Year-Old

An Amber Alert was issued Monday for 2-year-old Malakhi Bankhead, left. Authorities are looking for Katherine Ulrich, center, and Cody Bankhead in connection to the alert. The vehicle listed in the Amber Alert was a 2015 BMW X3.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Monday for a 2-year-old boy missing from the Houston area since Tuesday.

Authorities are looking for Malakhi Bankhead, 2, who was last seen June 4 around 9:30 p.m. on Estella Court in League City, which is southeast of Houston.

Bankhead has black hair, brown eyes, stands 3 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds.

The vehicle authorities are looking for is a white 2015 BMW X3 with Texas license plates KSW8856. It might have rear damage to due a recent crash, Texas DPS said.

Authorities are looking for two people in connection to the Amber Alert: 21-year-old Katherine Ulrich and 24-year-old Cody Bankhead. Ulrich is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Bankhead has black hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, according to Texas DPS.

Anyone with information about Malakhi Bankhead, the BMW X3, Ulrich or Cody Bankhead, is encouraged to call 911 or the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.