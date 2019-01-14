An Amber Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Marisol Arroyo, left, who police believe may be in grave or immediate danger. Police say Arroyo may be with 22-year-old Rigoberto Cruz Santos, right. They may be in an orange 2007 Chevy HHR with Oklahoma license plate EKH253.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a kidnapped Texas girl who authorities believe is in "grave or immediate danger."

Marisol Arroyo, 12, is 5-feet tall, weighs 85 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes from Live Oak County.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Rigoberto Cruz Santos in connection with her abduction.

Santos has black hair and brown eyes. He is driving an orange, 2007 Chevrolet HHR with Oklahoma license plate number EKH253.

Santos was last heard from from in George West, Texas, which is located between San Antonio and Corpus Christi.

If you have any information, call the Live Oak County Sheriff's office at 361-449-2271.

