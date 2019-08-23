Amber Alert Issued for 6-Year-Old Waxahachie Boy

An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Phillip Oliver 'Ollie' Wiedeman from Waxahachie.

The boy is described as 4-feet tall, weighing 50-pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts and tan shoes.

Police are looking for 46-year-old Candace Rochelle Harbin in connection with Wiedeman's abduction.

She is described as 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

Harbin was driving a 2012 white Nissan Quest with Texas license plate number FLW-5767.

Law enforcement officials believe this child is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information about this case, you are ask to call 911 immediately.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.