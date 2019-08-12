Amber Alert Issued for 3-Week-Old

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-week-old Elijah Phillips, top left, on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Police say they are looking for Brittany Smith, Brandy Galbert and Carl Hayden (bottom, from left). The car police are looking for is a gold 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Texas license plate KNN7632.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a three-week-old in Austin last seen July 23, officials say.

Elijah Phillips, is approximately 1 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs seven pounds. He was born on July 19.

Officials said they are looking for three people in connection with the child's abduction: Brittany Smith, Brandy Galbert and Carl Hayden. Smith and Hayden are Phillips' biological parents and Galbert is a cousin.

Police said they believe the three are in a gold 2007 Pontiac Torrent with a Texas, license plate number of KNN7632. They were last heard from in Austin.

Law enforcement officials believe Phillips to be in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call 911.