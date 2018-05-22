Amber Alert Issued for 3 Missing Children in Central Texas

Authorities in Central Texas issued an Amber Alert for three children reportedly abducted by a 29-year-old woman.
The Burnet County Sheriff's Office said Taniya Chatman, 9; Teanna Chatman, 7; and Brock Chatman, 8 were said to be in grave or immediate danger.
Tekecha Milena Quinonce was wanted in connection with the abduction, authorities said. She was last seen driving a black, 2008 Pontiac G6 with a Texas license plate DCR-0363.
Anyone with information that can help locate the children is asked to call the Burnet County sheriff at 512-756-8080.
Burnet, Texas, is located about 50 miles northwest of Austin.