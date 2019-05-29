Police are searching for Lamarcus Smith (left) in connection with the abduction of 2-year-old Ariel Smith, pictured here in both images.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a 2-year-old girl who police believe is in grave or immediate danger.

Ariel Smith is described as a 2-foot-1 black girl weighting 39 pounds with black braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt. There's a two inch scar on the right side of her neck.

Henderson police are searching for Lamarcus Smith, 41, in connection with her abduction. Smith is described as a 6-foot-tall black man weighing about 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans. He has a tattoo on his chest and right arm.

It's unknown what vehicle he is driving at the time.

He was last heard from in Henderson, which is about 100 miles east of DFW, near Tyler.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.