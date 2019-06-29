Amber Alert Issued for 2 El Paso Boys

An Amber Alert was issued out of El Paso Saturday for two boys who police believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

El Paso police are looking for Leonardo Ortega, 8, and Matias Carrillo, 2.

Ortega is 3 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 65 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a white shirt, underwear and navy blue Crocs. Carrillo is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray onesie, police said.

Authorities are searching for Justin Carrillo, 26, in connection to the boys abduction. Carrillo is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Police said he has brown hair, hazel eyes and a short beard.

Teen Catches Toddler Falling From a Window in Dramatic Video

A 17-year-old Algerian immigrant was working on the street below when he looked up and managed to catch a 2-year-old who fell from her window in Turkey. Feuzi Zabaat caught little Doha Muhammed, saving the little girl from incurring any serious injuries. (Published Thursday, June 27, 2019)

Police said they believe Carrillo is driving a black 2003 Hyundai Elantra with the Texas license plate number KYR4562.

Anyone with information about the boys, Justin Carrillo or the vehicle is asked to call police.