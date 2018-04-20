Live video will appear in the player above.



Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is in Dallas to help close the George W. Bush Presidential Center's Forum on Leadership Friday.



Bezos will take part in the event's Closing Conversation. Of course, everyone will be listening for any hints on whether North Texas will land Amazon's HQ2.

Brad Cheves, Vice President for Development and External Affairs, SMU, Dr. Gerald Turner, President, SMU, President George W. Bush and moderator Kenneth A. Hersh, President and Chief Executive Officer, George W. Bush Presidential Center are also expected to speak.

The closing is scheduled to begin at about 6:30 p.m. Friday. It will be streamed live at the top of this article.

