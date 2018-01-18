Amazon Package Thief Hits Collin County Neighborhood: Police

Police are searching for a package thief suspect who they say snatched at least two Amazon packages from two homes in a Murphy neighborhood.

Both victims reported their packages were stolen about 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 in the Ranch/Gables neighborhood in Murphy.

Surveillance video from the first victim's home showed the suspect drive by the home in a red Dodge Challenger and make a U-turn. The woman came back to the home and grabbed the package, police said.

She is described as a woman in her 20s with short brown hair wearing a Texas Rangers T-shirt and jacket with multicolored high-top Converse with a pink stripe on the back. The red Challenger had no front license plate, police said.

The second victim reported an Amazon package was delivered to their residence at 8:30 a.m. and was taken from the front porch during the same time frame in the same neighborhood.