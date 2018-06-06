When an Amazon deliveryman went to lay a package outside a front door in Haslet, he followed the orders of the doormat that lay outside the door.

The mat reads "Please hide packages from husband!" Without hesitation, the deliveryman hides the package out of view of the front door and walks off.

That package belongs to Vanessa O'Shea and she caught the moment with her husband on her doorbell cam when the package was delivered.

O'Shea posted the video to Facebook at its been shared more that 20,000 times.

Colorado Sheriff Proposes Keeping AR-15s in Schools

Boulder County Sheriff's Office proposes storing AR-15 rifles in two high schools, claiming they could be quickly accessed by deputies during a school shooting. KUSA's Jennifer Meckles reports. The rifles would be stored in secure vaults inside two high schools in Lyons and Niwot. Only school resource officers could access the guns using fingerprints. (Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018)



