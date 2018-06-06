Amazon Deliveryman Follows Doormat's Request to Hide Packages - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon Deliveryman Follows Doormat's Request to Hide Packages

The video has racked up 14 million views on Facebook

By Julian Esparza

Published 2 hours ago

    Vanessa O'Shea

    When an Amazon deliveryman went to lay a package outside a front door in Haslet, he followed the orders of the doormat that lay outside the door.

    The mat reads "Please hide packages from husband!" Without hesitation, the deliveryman hides the package out of view of the front door and walks off.

    That package belongs to Vanessa O'Shea and she caught the moment with her husband on her doorbell cam when the package was delivered.

    O'Shea posted the video to Facebook at its been shared more that 20,000 times.

