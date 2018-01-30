Amazon, 2 Others Join Forces to Form Health Care Company

Amazon, Chase and Berkshire Hathaway say they are tackling the rising cost of healthcare together. (Published 2 hours ago)

Amazon, Chase and Berkshire Hathaway say they are tackling the rising cost of health care together.

Their new group will aim to make health care more affordable for their employees.

There are not a lot of details on the newly formed group, but it will be nonprofit and focused on providing low-cost, high-quality health care to employees at Amazon, Chase, and Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway.

The company will be independent, according to executives and will be free from "profit making incentives and constraints."

They want to cut out some of the middle men in the health care industry to create savings.

Mike Davis, professor of business at Southern Methodist University, said we all could see benefits from this one day.

"Eventually they're going to have to roll this out to consumers, but how to they do it? Ideally for a project like this you'd like to dip your toe in the water, but with health care you have to have big groups to really make money. They don't have the option of making a small, slow roll out. They may have to go big or go home," Davis said.

Still, Davis expressed concerns that none of the companies have experience in the health care industry.