A 37-year-old man faces a murder charge and is accused of fatally shooting a man after an altercation at his Garland home Sunday night, police said.

John Gleason of Mesquite was booked at the Garland Detention Center. His bond has not been set.

Police responded about 10 p.m. to the 5300 block of Sarasota Drive where they found James Crossnoe, 33, fatally shot, police said.

Investigators believe an altercation occurred between the two men and Crossnoe was fatally shot, police said.

No other information was available.