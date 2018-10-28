Colin Allred will be at a voting rally in Dallas Sunday afternoon but he’s bringing some friends along with him.

Actress Connie Britton, known for her roles in Nashville and Friday Night Lights, will be accompanying Allred for an early vote and volunteer rally being held at the Granada Theater located at 3542 Greenville Avenue in Dallas.

Along with Allred and Britton, Congressman Joaquin Casto and former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro will be at the event.

The rally starts at 12:30 p.m.

