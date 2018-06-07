Allen Woman on Life Support After Fall From Moving SUV

Police in the Collin County town of Fairview are looking for a man they believe pushed a young woman out of a moving vehicle on U.S. Highway 75. (Published 52 minutes ago)

The woman, 21-year-old Marisol Espitia, is on life support at the hospital. Friends say she will be taken off life support Thursday evening.

Last Wednesday, witnesses told police a black SUV was traveling at highway speeds in the northbound lanes of U.S. 75 when a woman came out of the vehicle and hit the ground. Other vehicles stopped and prevented her from being run over. The driver of the SUV kept going.

Fairview Police believe the driver is 21-year-old Victor Pererya, the woman’s boyfriend. Pererya is facing a charge of accident involving personal injury or death, but say the charges may change as the investigation continues.

Friends say Espitia is an Allen High School graduate and medical assistant who dated Pererya for at least four years.

“She was always so outgoing and laughing,” said Stephanie Saras, a friend of Espitia. “She was always that friend that lit up the whole room.”

Saras says doctors told the family Espitia has severe brain damage and would not recover from her injuries. Espitia’s organs will be donated, according to Saras.

“Really no words. It’s just heart-breaking just seeing her like that,” said Saras.

Court records show Pererya had a prior criminal history. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to assault in Dallas County after beating a man for dancing with Espitia at a club.

Fairview police are investigating if there was prior domestic abuse. Officers wrote in a court affidavit they do not believe Espitia jumped out of the SUV on her own.

Friends have started a Go Fund Me page to raise money for Espitia’s memorial expenses.

“It’s not fair that she’s in this state and he’s just now living life like nothing has ever happened,” said Saras.