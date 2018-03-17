Allen Steer Wins Grand Champion Title

A junior from Allen High School won for his steer named Loki at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this weekend where he competed against 1,739 others, Saturday March 17, 2018.

Ever wonder what it takes to win $410,000 for a steer?

A junior from Allen High School might have some insight.

Cameron Conkle’s Charolais steer named Loki won the Grand Champion title at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this weekend where he competed against 1,739 other steers.

Loki was auctioned Saturday and Cameron is headed back to North Texas Saturday afternoon where he’ll be welcomed by the Allen FFA Alumni Association and the Allen FFA.

Cameron plans to attend Texas A&M University to study Agribusiness.

