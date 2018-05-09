Allen Residents Pack Public Meeting on Alma Drive Expansion

Dozens of people packed inside a public meeting in Allen on Wednesday.

Most of them are at odds with plans to widen a road near their neighborhood.

The city of Allen wants to add lanes to Alma drive near McDermott, turning it into a 6-lane road instead of four.

The city says it’s been part of its master plan since the 1970’s. But not everyone is convinced it’s necessary.

“I don't think it's a good idea,” said Dave Vass, a school crossing guard in the area being eyed for expansion.

“Gonna double the traffic and you're going to increase the anxiety on the drivers,” Vass said.

Wednesday, dozens dressed in blue at a public meeting agreed.

At the meeting, the City Engineers laid out details of the plan they say will keep the city ahead of the curve.

“This project is believed to be out in front of growing traffic which will inevitably occur in our community,” said Chris Flanigan, Director of Engineering for Allen.

Reducing time in rush hour is a key component.

Wednesday, the half mile back up Texas Sky Ranger flew over took an NBC 5 crew on the ground five minutes to get past.

“That’s really the threshold that we use to gauge the performance of an intersection,” Flanigan said.

More turn lanes and more main lanes, the city says, will help.

But some homeowners who attended the meeting question whether they'll do more harm than good.

“Adding more lanes to invite more traffic, I don’t think it’s going to alleviate it,” said Sue Lowe, who lives near Alma Drive.

Feedback from residents, the city says, will be factored into any changes.

No private property will be touched during an expansion.

The added lanes will be replace grass and trees in the median. The city says it would replant those trees elsewhere after construction.

The proposal is far from a done deal.

Residents can submit feedback before it goes to city council for a vote.

No date for a vote has been set.

Click here to review an information sheet and maps of the proposal.

