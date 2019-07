Maria Villanueva, 11, was last seen around 6 a.m. Sunday, police say.

Allen police are asking for help locating an 11-year-old girl last seen Sunday morning.

Maria Villanueva was last seen around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Hightrail Drive -- just east of U.S. Highway 75 and south of E. Bethany Drive, Allen police said.

Villanueva has dark brown shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a striped shirt, pink shorts and pink sandals, police said.

Anyone with information about Villanueva is asked to call Allen police at 214-509-4321.

