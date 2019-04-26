Allen Hosts History-Making Esports Event

A first-of-its-kind esports event will kick of Saturday in Allen, pitting 100 of the best 'Overwatch' players in the world against each other in a team-based format.

The Dallas Fuel will host the event, making history as the first team to ever host a league match in esports.

"You have had a ton of esports games that have happened across the world but you haven't had one that’s hosted by the home team because that didn't exist, we are the first home game," Justin Rojas, VP of Events and Social Media for the Dallas Fuel said.

The two-day event is already sold out, with 9,000 fans expected to attend. Ticket packages ranged from 35 to 150 dollars, depending on seat location. The eight teams competing have players from all over the world and represent London, Dallas, New York and Hangzho, China, among others.

Security for the event will be tight, according to Allen Police. Last year, a gunmen opened fire at a video game tournament in Florida. Allen police say this weekend's event is notably different, pointing out the players are professional, fans are all ticketed and security is equivalent to any other sporting event.

"We have some additional resources that will assist in this event as well, so we feel very good about it," Sgt. Jon Felty with Allen Police said.

To watch online, fans can go to OverwatchLeague.com.