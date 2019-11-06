She's only in kindergarten, but already one Allen girl has accomplished a lot in her young life, Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

You'd never know by watching Kaitlyn Mitchell that's she fighting a battle.

Curious about everything and always on the move, the 5-year-old has had that restless spirit since birth.

"Feisty. That was always the word with Kaitlyn in the NICU, just very very feisty," said Kaitlyn's mother Stephanie Mitchell.

Born at 23 weeks, Kaitlyn weighed one pound, two ounces and spent five months in the hospital fighting to survive.

Then, not long after being released came another challenge.

Diagnosed with a rare form of neuroblastoma, Kaitlyn's been fighting cancer since before she turned one.

Yet surgeries and setbacks have only made her more determined.

"She probably has the most grit of any person I know," said Stephanie.

"Even when she was little and tiny and the scariest things happen, I had this innate feeling that everything is going to be fine," said her father Josh Mitchell.

Like her favorite superhero Wonder Woman, Kaitlyn says she has her own superpowers.

"I have like tons," said Kaitlyn. "Magic eyes, magic brain, magic body and magic hands."

Her tumor is slowly shrinking from the size of a lemon to now the length of a millimeter.

"My body can heal itself," said Kaitlyn.

She's also been taking on the fight for other kids, using her story to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for pediatric research through the American Cancer Society. Together with her family and sister Addison they've walked in numerous Relay For Life Events.

"However we can give back we need to do that," said Stephanie.

Kaitlyn even wore a gold cape while sharing her story at last month's Cattle Baron's Ball, raising $92,000 in minutes.

"I think it's really indicative of her whole life she has been about fighting, fighting, fighting," said Stephanie.