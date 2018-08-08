Dallas police are looking for this man in connection with a reported sex assault at a bar on June 22.

Dallas police have released the sketch of a man after a woman says she was sexually assaulted in a Dallas nightclub earlier this summer.



The victim told police on Friday, June 22 she went to the Beauty Bar nightclub at 1924 North Henderson Avenue and was attacked while inside the restroom.

The woman described her attacker as a Hispanic man with a light complexion, between 20- and 25-years-old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing between 150 to 170 pounds. The man has dark brown or black hair with curls on top and a faded cut on the sides.

If anyone has information on this case or is able to identify the man in the sketch, they are asked to contact Detective Barton at 214-671-3685 at extension 7441 or contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).