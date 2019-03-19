Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes, Dies in Vehicle Fire: PD

An alleged hit-and-run driver died in a vehicle fire after crashing into a bride support Tuesday morning in Fort Worth, police said. A witness told police the driver was fleeing the scene of the earlier crash when it happened. (Published 54 minutes ago)

A silver Nissan struck a bridge support about 3 a.m. south of downtown Fort Worth on W. Morningside Drive and S. Main Street, police said. The driver was trapped inside when the fire started and died, officials said.

A witness told police that the Nissan was involved in hit-and-run crash moments before with his Chevrolet Impala, police said.

The Impala driver said the person who died struck his car on Hemphill Street and left the crash, police said.

The Impala driver called 911 as he followed the driver, who then crashed into the bridge support, police said.

No other information was available.