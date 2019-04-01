Alleged Gunman's Family 'Shocked' After Shooting, Standoff

A Texas State Trooper shot during an attempted traffic stop in Frisco Friday afternoon is in stable condition and recovering from surgery, NBC 5 News confirms. The suspected shooter was hospitalized Saturday after a violent overnight standoff with law enforcement, police and DPS says. (Published Saturday, March 30, 2019)

The family of a man suspected of shooting a Texas State Trooper during a traffic stop Friday afternoon and holding police at bay during an hourslong standoff say they're "shocked" by what happened.

Bryan M. Cahill, 42, is accused of opening fire on the trooper in the parking lot of a Frisco apartment complex. The trooper, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized and is stable after undergoing surgery Friday night.

A family member of Cahill told NBC 5 on Saturday they are "shocked" by what happened. They said their first concern was for the trooper and how he was doing.

They said their prayers are with the trooper, his family and the law enforcement community.

State Trooper Shot in Frisco, Suspect Barricaded Inside Apt.

A Texas State Trooper shot following an attempted traffic stop in Frisco Friday afternoon is in stable condition and is out of surgery, NBC 5 News confirms. (Published Friday, March 29, 2019)

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said Cahill fired several shots at officers as they attempted to get him into custody. After his arrest, he was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Additional details about the shooting, including why Cahill may have tried to avoid the traffic stop, have not been released.

Cahill, who is being held in the Collin County Jail, has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. He is being held on $500,000 bond.

NBC 5's Meredith Yeomans contributed to this report.