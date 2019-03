A man is in the hospital after an argument escalated into a shooting Saturday night.

According to Arlington police, officers responded to a shooting at the Rush Creek apartments at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said the gunman is still at large and believe the motive for the shooting was “likely an argument between the two over a female.”