All of Interstate 30 Will be Closed in Fort Worth Thursday Night - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

All of Interstate 30 Will be Closed in Fort Worth Thursday Night

Construction crews will be working to replace the Chapel Creek Boulevard bridge

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    All of Interstate 30 Will be Closed in Fort Worth Thursday Night
    NBC 5 News

    Construction will force the closure of all the main lanes of I-30 at Chapel Creek Boulevard in Fort Worth on Thursday night.


    Drivers will be forced off onto the frontage roads.

    The Chapel Creek Boulevard bridge will also be closed at the same time.

    The closure is expected to start at 9 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. Friday morning.

    Crews are working to replace the two lane Chapel Creek Boulevard bridge and replace it with two new bridges that include two lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes. 

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices