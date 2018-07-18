All of Interstate 30 Will be Closed in Fort Worth Thursday Night

Construction will force the closure of all the main lanes of I-30 at Chapel Creek Boulevard in Fort Worth on Thursday night.





Drivers will be forced off onto the frontage roads.

The Chapel Creek Boulevard bridge will also be closed at the same time.

The closure is expected to start at 9 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Crews are working to replace the two lane Chapel Creek Boulevard bridge and replace it with two new bridges that include two lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes.

