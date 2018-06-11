All Texas locations of In-N-Out closed on Monday due to an issue with their hamburger buns.

The company released the following statement from Executive Vice President Bob Lang, Jr.

"At In-N-Out Burgers, we have always served the highest quality food with no compromise. We recently discovered that our buns in Texas do not meet the quality standards that we demand.

There was and are no food safety concerns. We decided to close all of our Texas stores until we are confident that we can serve our normal high quality bun. A new shipment of buns is on the way and we expect to reopen within the next 24 hours.

We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause for our customers."