Members of a church in Frisco gathered to pray Wednesday after the United Methodist Church voted to maintain a ban on same-sex weddings and gay clergy, Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

There was a show of unity in Frisco on Wednesday, one day after the United Methodist Church voted to maintain a ban on same-sex weddings and gay clergy.

Grace Avenue United Methodist Church is the spiritual home to many members of the LGBTQ community.

Several members gathered to pray Wednesday evening.

Pastor Billy Echols-Richter disagrees with the decision made at the church's worldwide conference.

"One of the things that I think is really important is a lot of people talk about this like it's an issue. It's not an issue. This is about people. Our LGBTQ brothers and sisters are gifts from God," Echols-Richter said.

Support from abroad was a factor in the plan's success.

About 40 percent of delegates were from Africa and overwhelmingly supported the LGBTQ bans.