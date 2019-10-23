All Lanes of US Hwy 75 to Close Wednesday Night

Dallas police plan to shut down all lanes of US Hwy 75 in Dallas tonight, so power crews can work to restore service in the area.

All of the southbound and northbound lanes will be closed starting at 10 p.m., between Royal Lane and Forest Lane.

The southbound service road should remain open, but the northbound service road will be closed. The ramps from east and westbound I-635 to southbound 75 will also be closed.

The closure will allow power crews to remove debris from power lines in the area and reconnect electricity.

The closure is expected to last about 30 minutes, but drivers are advised to avoid the area during this time.