All Lanes Open on Montgomery Street in Fort Worth

Montgomery Street, on the west side of Fort Worth, is open again after a months-long road construction project caused congestion and affected nearby businesses.
A viewer sent NBC 5 a photo Sunday noting that lanes on both side of the street are open, "at least through the stock show [sic]."
The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo runs from Jan. 18 to Feb. 9.
In October, the owner of a restaurant at the corner of Montgomery Street and Pershing Avenue told NBC 5 the construction affected business.
"It's been lackluster to say the least. No bizz... And I have 50 percent of what I used to have," Nick Kithas said.