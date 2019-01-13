All Lanes Open on Montgomery Street in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

All Lanes Open on Montgomery Street in Fort Worth

Published 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    All Lanes Open on Montgomery Street in Fort Worth
    Albert Trujillo
    Montgomery Street, on the west side of Fort Worth, is open again after a months-long road construction project caused congestion and affected nearby businesses.

    Montgomery Street, on the west side of Fort Worth, is open again after a months-long road construction project caused congestion and affected nearby businesses.

    A viewer sent NBC 5 a photo Sunday noting that lanes on both side of the street are open, "at least through the stock show [sic]."

    The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo runs from Jan. 18 to Feb. 9.

    In October, the owner of a restaurant at the corner of Montgomery Street and Pershing Avenue told NBC 5 the construction affected business.

    Lessie Brown, Believed to Be Oldest American, Dies at 114

    [NATL] Lessie Brown, Believed to Be Oldest American, Dies at 114

    Lessie Brown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, died at the age of 114, according to family members. Brown was believed to be the oldest person living in the United States.

    (Published Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019)

    "It's been lackluster to say the least. No bizz... And I have 50 percent of what I used to have," Nick Kithas said.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices