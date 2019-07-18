All Grapevine Lake Parks Reopen as Water Levels Recede

Grapevine city officials announced that lake levels have receded and all Grapevine Lake parks have been reopened.
While the parks are open, a few ramps still remain closed: Dove Loop Ramp, Katie’s Woods Ramp (low water), Lakeview Ramp (north), Lakeview Ramp (south), Meadowmere Park Ramp (low water), Sand Bass Point Ramp and Trawick Ramp.
As water continues to recede, additional boat ramps will be opened. Officials say that boaters should remain cautious and stay near the center of the lake and away from the shoreline to avoid submerged structures and debris.
Lake-goers can check out the Grapevine Lake hazard map for more information.
Officials would also like to remind lake-goers to wear life jackets when swimming, boating and enjoying other water activities.