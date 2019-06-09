Alan Peppard, the Dallas native who worked his way from society columnist to Texas historian, who could turn forgotten footnotes into multi-part series during his 30 years at The Dallas Morning News, died Saturday night. He was 56.

Peppard died in his sleep at his Highland Park home, two years after he left The News and went to work in the family business, Geomap Company. The company, based in Plano, was founded 60 years ago by his father, Vernon Peppard, a geologist and pilot.

A cause of death is pending, but his wife of 24 years, Jennifer, said it was likely a heart attack — the same thing that felled Peppard’s father only 14 years ago.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.