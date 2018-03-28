North Richland Hills announces exciting entertainment attraction coming to the area that will bring the best films, food and drinks all to one seat.

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is expected to open in North Richland Hills in 2019 and will offer an eight screen, full-serviced theater with over 950 luxury recliners, a full service bar, and a restaurant.

The cinema theater will be located at 8380 Davis Blvd and will showcase the newest movie releases and special events and will feature an outdoor area to enjoy food and drinks.

One of the theater’s specialty features includes a large auditorium called ‘The Big Show,’ and is said to be one of the largest screens in the Alamo Drafthouse brand.

The Dallas Fort Worth area welcomed the first Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in 2013 and since then five theaters have been opened or announced in the area. North Texas is excited to open the sixth location.

"Alamo Drafthouse not only satisfies our demand for movie going, but also introduces unique events and a new neighborhood restaurant to the North Tarrant Parkway corridor,” said North Richland Hills Mayor, Oscar Trevino.

Trevino said that the entire City Council couldn't be happier to welcome the theater to the North Richland Hills community.

The Alamo Drafthouse DFW Chief Operations Officer, Bill DiGaetano, said he has close ties with the City of North Richland Hills and has been working on this deal for nearly six years.

The new Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will be hiring approximately 120 positions closer to the theaters opening date.

For more information on the new location and development, visit drafthouse.com.

