An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 prepares to land at the Miami International Airport on March 12, 2019 in Miami, Florida. The European Union along with other nations have grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 jets, after the crash of a Max 8 being flown by Ethiopian Airlines that killed 157 people on Sunday.

Union leaders representing mechanics and flight attendants at American Airlines are calling for the immediate grounding of 737 Max 8 planes after two deadly crashes in six months.

"We all think right now they should err on the side of caution, ground the airplanes and try to figure out what was going on," said Gary Peterson, vice president of the Transport Workers Union.

The president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, Lori Bassani, echoed the concern.

"We think it's best to err on the side of caution and ground these aircraft temporarily," Bassani said.

The Allied Pilots Association has not issued a public statement on the matter.

The two disasters -- Sunday in Ethiopia and last fall in Indonesia -- both involved Max 8 planes and happened soon after takeoff.

It's still unclear what caused both planes to crash.

But The Dallas Morning News reviewed an anonymous database of pilot concerns.

One captain wrote that the Max 8 flight manual was "inadequate and almost criminally insufficient," The News reported.

One specific concern focused on a system designed to keep planes safe during takeoffs.

"But what actually happens is when it senses a certain angle of the plane, it tilts the plane nose down in response to that angle to make sure it doesn't lose too much speed and can stay up," Dallas Morning News reporter Cary Aspinwall said.

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines issued similar statements saying they remained confident in the safety and the airworthiness of the Max 8 planes and did not plan any changes.

Meanwhile, passengers took notice.

Kathleen Bonilla of Frisco and her family were headed from DFW International Airport to Lake Tahoe for a ski trip.

"It is a concern and I did actually look before I came to make sure I wasn't on one of those planes," she said.

Southwest Airlines issued the following statement Tuesday night.

“After operating more than 41,000 MAX 8 flights, we remain confident in the safety and airworthiness of the aircraft. We do not have any changes planned to our MAX 8 operations.”

And American Airlines issued this statement.