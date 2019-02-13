Millions of passengers travel through Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field each year.

Air traffic controllers at the Dallas-Fort Worth Terminal Radar Approach Control were forced to evacuate after reports of smoke in the building Wednesday afternoon.

A ground stop has been put in place for the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field while the DFW Department of Public Safety responded to the alarm.

Love Field announced in a tweet that all inbound and outbound flights were currently delayed.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the smoke could possibly be from ongoing construction work.