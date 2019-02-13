Ground Stop Issued at DFW Airport and Love Field Due to Smoke in Control Tower - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Ground Stop Issued at DFW Airport and Love Field Due to Smoke in Control Tower

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    Air traffic controllers at the Dallas-Fort Worth Terminal Radar Approach Control were forced to evacuate after reports of smoke in the building Wednesday afternoon.

    A ground stop has been put in place for the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field while the DFW Department of Public Safety responded to the alarm.

    Love Field announced in a tweet that all inbound and outbound flights were currently delayed.

    The Federal Aviation Administration said the smoke could possibly be from ongoing construction work. 

