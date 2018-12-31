The Dickies Arena in Fort Worth is slated to host its first event sometime in 2019, but the arena is already spurring additional growth nearby.

"There's a great energy, a great vibe that people are tying into and we want to be a part of that," developer and Arlington Heights resident Jonathan Morris said.

Morris, along with his wife Kathrine and business partner, recently purchased a warehouse just blocks from the arena, with plans to turn it into a 19-room boutique hotel.

"We want to be on the front end of creating something special, that appeals to a creative class of travelers and people who want to feel a connection to the city when they come to Fort Worth," Morris said.

The warehouse was originally used to manufacture dry ice and needs considerable work and zoning approval from the city. It's part of a wave of construction, including extensive work on nearby Montgomery Street, that's preparing for what most expect to be an influx of people.

"My wife and I live a couple blocks away and it's interesting to see the energy that's being created by all of the construction," Arlington Heights artist Marshall Harris said.

Both Harris and Morris believe an increase in traffic will be good for the neighborhood, offering new opportunities and giving visitors a chance to see a part of Fort Worth that is sometimes passed by.