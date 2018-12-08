Dallas Police Seek Aggravated Robbery Offenders

A year after it was disbanded, an entirely new Dallas Police Vice Squad will begin training Wednesday. It is none too soon for neighbors who say the lack of vice enforcement has been a plague on some neighborhoods, Monday, November 26, 2018.

Dallas Police say multiple aggravated robbery offenses occurred from Dec. 2-7 at several different locations during the evening.

Police said robberies have occurred at 4300 Cabell Drive, 2700 Maryland Avenue, 700 Nolte Drive and 900 Evergreen Hill Road.

The alleged offenders are Latin males, 17-20 years old. Armed with handguns, the offenders approach victims as they are in their driveways and force them into their homes at gunpoint. They are driving a black Cadillac 4-door sedan and a gold pickup truck.

The Dallas Police Department cautioned the community to be aware of their surroundings, arrive home during evening hours and report any suspicious activity to the police.

Any information relating to these offenses can be forwarded to Detective Joshua Romero at (214) 671-3645 or Joshua.romero@dallascityhall.com.